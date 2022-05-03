This Week on Xbox features Xbox and Bethesda Showcase

Last month Microsoft announced the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will take place on June 12, 2022 and will be available to watch as a streamed presentation on a variety of different social networks. The Xbox Games Showcase will be available in over 30 languages and will be streaming on services such as YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

In the latest episode of This Week on Xbox Major Nelson takes you through more about what you can expect from the showcase as well as all the latest releases and new games you can play on the Xbox platform.

Xbox and Bethesda Showcase

“We are excited to announce that the Showcase will stream on Sunday, June 12 at 10 a.m. PT. This show will feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world.. The Showcase will include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC.”

As more information is made available by Microsoft in the run-up to the highly anticipated Bethesda Showcase we will keep you up to speed as always in the meantime enjoy the latest releases on the Xbox platform.

Source : Major Nelson

