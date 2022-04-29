Microsoft has today announced that the highly anticipated Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will stream in a few months time on June 12th 2022. The event will start at 10 AM PT on Sunday and will provide a look at the new releases and current games under development by Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world.

The Games Showcase will be streamed on a variety of outlets, in over 30 languages. Including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok on Sunday, June 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

“Today, we are excited to announce that the Showcase will stream on Sunday, June 12 at 10 a.m. PT. This show will feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world.

The Showcase will include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC.”

YouTube.com/Xbox

Twitch.tv/Xbox

Twitch.tv/XboxASL

Twitter.com/Xbox

Facebook.com/Xbox

TikTok.com/@Xbox

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals