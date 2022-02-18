Total War Warhammer III now available with PC Game Pass

Microsoft and Creative Assembly of made available the new Total War: Warhammer III turn-based strategy and real-time tactics game available to subscribers with PC Game Pass. Warhammer III is also available on Mac OS and Linux and is the 3rd game to be set in the Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy fictional universe providing a sequel to both the first and second games launched in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Warhammer III lands on PC Game Pass

“During the end of winter in the lands of Kislev, Ursun, the Bear-God, would break winter with his roar and bring forth summer. One day, Ursun vanished, and for seven years, Kislev has suffered an unending winter. The Barkov brothers, Yuri and Gerik, are sent by Tzarina Katarin on an expedition north to search for the missing god. During his prayer, Yuri hears Ursun’s voice. Ursun claims that he has been imprisoned in the Howling Citadel, located in the Chaos Wastes.”

“Yuri and his army travels to the Chaos Wastes to free his god, but is slowly corrupted by chaos in his methods to reach Ursun’s prison. Eventually, Yuri murders his brother, Gerik, and offers his skull to a Greater Daemon of Khorne to build a bridge of skulls to cross the Howling Citadel. Yuri and his army reach the Howling Citadel, and after defeating a chaos-corrupted Boyar and his forces guarding the citadel’s entrance, Yuri enters a portal to the Realm of Chaos.”

“After emerging from the portal, Yuri finds the imprisoned Ursun, and is greeted by Be’lakor, the first of the Daemon Princes. Be’lakor reveals that it was he who guided Yuri by mimicking Ursun’s voice. Ursun begs Yuri to free him, but Be’lakor tempts Yuri to kill Ursun and take his power for himself. Yuri shoots a bullet into the Bear-God’s heart, and Ursun roars in pain. The resulting backlash hurls Yuri back to the material plane, with Yuri crashing into the ground severely wounded. Dying, Yuri begs the Gods of Chaos to save him. The Chaos Gods answer his plea and ascend him into a Daemon Prince.”

Source : Microsoft

