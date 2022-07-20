Total War Warhammer III Champions of Chaos Lords Pack

Total War fans will be pleased to know that a new content for Warhammer III has been unveiled today in the form of the Champions of Chaos Lords Pack which will be officially launching next month and available to play from August 23, 2022. The new content will be alongside Immortal Empires.

The game’s first Lords Pack brings with it four new Warriors of Chaos Legendary Lords, each of which is aligned with one of the four ruinous Chaos Gods. “Embark on crusades of destruction with brand-new gameplay features, wreak havoc with a host of new battlefield units, and master the new narrative-driven campaign mechanics that will unearth the fabled path to Zanbaijin.”

Champions of Chaos Lords Pack

“A prince amongst Daemons, Azazel has been the bane of humanity since time immemorial—his constant acts of devotion and debauchery assuring his high standing in the eyes of Slaanesh. All who know of him dread to face him in battle, for the cost of losing means not only the death of the body, but all the horrific certainty of the soul’s eternal damnation.

Azazel is the Swiss Army Knife of Slaanesh—capable of inflicting hellish causalities in all aspects of battle. In close combat, he has access to the “Temptator” ability: granting a temporary ward save and reflecting any damage upon those who dare attack him. In a support role, he can call upon a range of spells from the Lore of Slaanesh: such as “Phantasmagoria” and “Lash of Slaanesh.”

“In the ancient city of Zanbaijin, the servants of the Chaos Gods have clashed for millennia. The souls of those who fall in these vicious conflicts are sealed within the Altar of Battle itself, which stands at the heart of The Fallen City. Ursun’s roar has shaken the world and the Altar’s seal has become fragile. The correct ritual will have the power to shatter it completely: leaving the myriad warrior-souls of bygone eras ripe for the claiming. However, Zanbaijin is not an easy place to reach—even for a Champion of Chaos…”

For more information on the new content coming to Warhammer III jump over to the official blog by following the link below.

Source : Total War

