New Xbox Game Pass games arriving in February 2022

Microsoft have today revealed the new games coming to its Xbox Game Pass this month during February 2022. Xbox games already available to play in the Game Pass library include the Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Battlefield: Bad Company 2. The Mass Effect Legendary Edition of the iconic game the includes the original single-player base content and over 40 DLCs to enjoy via the Xbox Cloud and EA Play.

New games rolling out to the Xbox Game Pass library over the next couple of weeks in February 2022 include :

– Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) ID@Xbox – February 17

– Madden NFL 22 (Console and PC) EA Play – February 17

– Total War: Warhammer III (PC) – February 17

– Roboquest (Game Preview) (PC) ID@Xbox – February 22

– Galactic Civilizations III (PC) ID@Xbox – February 24

– Super Mega Baseball 3 (Console) EA Play – February 24

– Alice: Madness Returns (PC) EA Play – February 28

Xbox Game Pass February 2022

“Total War: Warhammer III PC version is available on day one with PC Game Pass: The cataclysmic conclusion to the Total War: Warhammer trilogy is coming. Rally your forces and step into the Realm of Chaos, a dimension of mind-bending horror where the very fate of the world will be decided. Will you conquer your Daemons… or command them? Check out the achievements you can earn to boost your Gamerscore.”

“Madden NFL 22 is coming soon to PC Game Pass and Ultimate via EA Play, allowing members to get on the field and play on the platform of their choice. Plus, claim recurring member rewards like Ultimate Team Packs and gear sets for The Yard and save 10% on purchases of EA digital content like games, Madden Points, and more.”

“Roboquest (Game Preview) offers gamers a fast-paced FPS roguelite playable in solo or co-op. Set in a scorched future world, you battle against hordes of deadly robots in high octane gameplay. Your high-powered, hyper-mobile Guardian is ready to fight through ever-changing environments fuelled by an adrenaline-pumping soundtrack.”

Source : Microsoft

