NexDock Wireless transforms your phone into a laptop $349

If you would like to use the power of your phone as a laptop computer, you may be interested in NexDock Wireless a 13.3″ touchscreen display with 360 degree flexibility and a keyboard and battery transforming your Android phone into a laptop. The NexDock Wireless is now available to purchase priced at $350 directly from the company’s website.

“We’re thrilled to bring NexDock Wireless to market,” said Emre Kosmaz, CEO and founder of Nex Computer. This latest version takes the convenience and versatility of NexDock to the next level, and we can’t wait for users to experience it for themselves.

Transforms your phone into a laptop

“In this video, we take a look at and test out the brand-new Nexdock Wireless! This device can transform your Phone into a laptop with no wires connected! It also works using USB C or HDMI and is compatible with the Steam Deck and any other device that supports HDMI or USB C video. like mini PCs, raspberry pi, and Single Board computers and devices. With a built-in 44Wh battery, and a 13-inch 1080P touchscreen displays the NexDock is an awesome accessory for Samsung Dex, moto ready for, and any android phone that supports desktop mode.

“Whether you’re a busy professional on the go, a student looking for a portable study solution, or simply someone who wants to get more out of their smartphone, NexDock Wireless is the perfect tool for you. It’s compatible with a wide range of Android smartphones that support “desktop mode”, including “Samsung DeX,” “Motorola Ready For” and comes with a built-in battery that can also charge the smartphone.

Features of the NexDock Wireless

The QW models feature a tiltable, 2 MP (Full HD) webcam and Windows Hello support for increased comfort and security, and dual 5 W speakers for a rich online conferencing experience.

The CV models come with an extensive built-in USB-C docking station, offering RJ-45 input to route network connection via USB-C, 65 W USB Power Delivery to charge and power notebooks and share the display, and they’re equipped with a DisplayPort-output to easily create multi-monitor setups without clutter. Instead of the DP-output, the ultrawide CU34P3CV boasts a built-in KVM switch to control two computers with a single keyboard-mouse-monitor setup. Dual 2 W speakers (dual 5W speakers for the CU34P3CV) complete the multimedia experience.

The CW models integrate both features and have the advantage of a tiltable, higher-resolution 5 MP (QHD) webcam with Windows Hello support, dual 5W speakers and the same USB-C docking station as the CV models with 65 W Power Delivery and DisplayPort output.

The CV models without the built-in webcam – the 24P3CV (24″ with Full HD IPS panel), Q27P3CV (27″ with QHD IPS panel) and CU34P3CV (34″ with UW-QHD VA panel) – are perfectly suited to be employed in flexible offices and shared workspaces. In addition to the more common HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, these models feature a USB-C input. Thanks to the built-in 4-port USB 3.2 Gen 1 hub, users benefit from the following when connecting their laptop with the single USB-C cable:

The display can be extended to the monitor

The laptop can be charged (up to 65 W)

The laptop can gain access to the network or internet thanks to the monitor’s RJ-45 input

And the laptop can access devices connected to the monitor’s 4-port USB hub (such as a keyboard, mouse, printer, headset etc).

Source : NexDock





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals