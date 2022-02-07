Geeky Gadgets

Nokia G21 Android smartphone leaked

It looks like we have some images of a new smartphone from Nokia, the Nokia G21. The photos were posted on Twitter by Roland Quandt.

The Nokia G21 is expected to be the first of a number of new Nokia smartphones from HMD Global in 2022 and we have some rumored specifications on the handset.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch LCD display that will feature an HD+ resolution, it will also come with a UniSoc T06 mobile processor and 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. If you need some additional storage the handset will feature a microSD card slot.

Other specifications will include a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging plus a range of cameras that will include three on the rear and one on the front. There are not many details about the cameras as yet, the main one is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel sensor.

The new Nokia G21 will be available in a range of colors which will include a light and dark green option and a brown option, there is the possibility of some other color options as well.

Source Roland Quandt, GSM Arena

