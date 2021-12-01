Nokia 9 PureView will not get Android 12

The Nokia 9 PureView was supposed to be one of Nokia’s smartphones that would get the Android 12 update, now HMD has revealed that the handset will not be updated.
HMD Global has said that due to issues with the camera, the handset will not get Android 12, instead, it will remain on Android 11 and will continue to get security updates.
Nokia phones are about offering the best possible smartphone experience, day in and day out. It’s something we take pride in. That is why we had to make the tough choice not to offer the Android 11 software upgrade for Nokia 9 PureView. Incompatibilities between the camera and the software would have led to a compromised experience that does not meet our high standards.
Your current Nokia 9 PureView won’t change and you will continue to receive security updates. But, for those of you looking to make the jump to Android 11, we’re offering a 50% discount on Nokia XR20, or another device depending on regional availability.
We just need your email address and the IMEI number of your Nokia 9 PureView device. You can enter these in the form below. If you need help finding your IMEI number, you can find step-by-step instructions in our FAQs page.
HMD is also offering anyone who owns the Nokia PureView a 50 percent discount on their Nokia XR20 smartphone or any of their other handsets.
Source HMD, Android Central
