Nokia 9 PureView will not get Android 12

Nokia phones are about offering the best possible smartphone experience, day in and day out. It’s something we take pride in. That is why we had to make the tough choice not to offer the Android 11 software upgrade for Nokia 9 PureView. Incompatibilities between the camera and the software would have led to a compromised experience that does not meet our high standards.

Your current Nokia 9 PureView won’t change and you will continue to receive security updates. But, for those of you looking to make the jump to Android 11, we’re offering a 50% discount on Nokia XR20, or another device depending on regional availability.

We just need your email address and the IMEI number of your Nokia 9 PureView device. You can enter these in the form below. If you need help finding your IMEI number, you can find step-by-step instructions in our FAQs page.

Source HMD, Android Central