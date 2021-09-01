Nokia X20 gets Android 12 beta 1

Nokia has announced that it has released Android 12 beta 1 for the Nokia X20 smartphone and developers can now try the software out.

You can try out the developer preview on your device through the My Phone app on the Nokia X20 smartphone.

Registration for the Android developer preview program and requests for Upgrade and Rollback builds are only available via the My Phone app on your Nokia device.

Please review the points below before proceeding with the registration process:

Android 12 developer preview program builds (ADP) are early Android OS releases and are intended for application developers only – they are not recommended for general use.

Although strenuously tested by our development team, the builds may exhibit performance and/or stability issues in some cases.

Some applications downloaded from the Google Play Store may not be supported (either in full or in part) and may show signs of instability.

Upgrading from Android 11 to the Android 12 developer preview program and rollback from the Android 12 developer preview program to the Official Android 11 build will result in loss of user data. As such, we recommended that you back up any user data to avoid loss.

Online support is limited and may not be available to help users who experience difficulties with flashing the device.

You can find out more information about the new Android 12 beta software for the Nokia X20 smartphone over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia, GSM Arena

