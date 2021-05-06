Nokia X20 and Nokia G10 smartphones launched in the UK

HMD Global is launching two new Nokia smartphones in the UK, the Nokia X20 and Nokia G10, both handsets were made official last month. HMD are also launching a new mobile network in the UK HMD Mobile which launches today.

The Nokia G10 will retail for £109.99 and the Nokia X20 will retail for £319.99, this is for the 8GB model, a 6GB model will launch in June for £299.

Customers buying the Nokia X20 or Nokia G10 will be given the gift to plant trees via Ecologi. Each Nokia X20 owner will be able to plant 20 trees, and all Nokia G10 purchasers will have the opportunity to plant 10 trees. As a first target milestone, HMD Global has committed to facilitating the planting of 1,000,000 trees. Amounting to 308,000 tonnes of carbon avoided over 25 years, the combined effort from customers will be equivalent to over 700 million miles driven in a car or 37,465,935,100 smartphones charged.



Elliot Coad, co-founder & CEO Ecologi: “We are excited to play a part in giving Nokia phone owners the power to plant a million trees. This unique redemption mechanism allows people to redeem and see their own trees, making climate action tangible and personal.”

