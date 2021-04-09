Nokia X10, X20, G10 G20 and C10 and C20 smartphones unveiled

Nokia has launched six new smartphones, the Nokia X10, Nokia X20, Nokia G10 and G20 and the Nokia C10 smartphones.

The Nokia X20 will launch globally in May and will retail for €349, the Nokia X20 will retail for €309, the Nokia G20 will retail for €159 and the G10 for €139, these handset will also launch in May.

The Nokia C10 will go on sale in June for €75 and the Nokia C20 will go on sale in April for €89, more details below.

“Today is more momentous than a regular product launch. The past 12 months have no doubt been challenging, yet they also gave us a moment to pause, think and prepare for the next big step in our start-up journey. As a Finnish company, our approach to technology and business is human-first and that is reflected in this new smartphone range. We want people love their phones. The launch of HMD Mobile – a milestone in our journey to a holistic provider of all things mobile – amplifies this, and it is only the beginning. We want you to trust that we put security at the heart of everything we do – Nokia smartphones come with security and software updates for extra piece of mind. And we want people to keep their phones for longer, thanks to our signature durability.”

You can find out more more information about all of the new Nokia smartphones over at HMD Global at the link below.

Source Nokia

