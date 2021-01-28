M5Paper wireless e-ink touchscreen display now available from $70

If you are looking for an e-ink Wi-Fi enabled touchscreen display you may be interested in the small programmable M5Paper display 960 x 540, 4.7″ eInk display, 235 ppi, priced at just $70. The M5Paper supports touchscreen input and offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Powered by the ESP32-D0WDQ6-V3 the display is a GT911 capacitive touch screen，that also supports two point touch and a variety of gesture controls . Additionally the FM24C02 internal eeprom chip provided 2K-bit(256×8)-EEPROM can be used to store vital data even when the device is off.

“M5Paper nails the design thanks to 4.7-inch, 940 x 540 multitouch 16 level grayscale e-ink display. It’s not just an e-ink ESP32 module, it’s a well-thought-through product that deserves everyone’s attention. The phone form factor feels great in my hand and lightning-fast (for an e-ink) display creates this PDA alike impression. “

“While the device doesn’t make it difficult to peak inside, M5Paper isn’t designed to be opened and tinkered with. You won’t find any hidden pins or ways to interact with the board, but there is enough space to swap the LiPo battery for a bigger one, in case 1150mAh isn’t enough. And you get 3 Grove connectors to plug external sensors and other fun add-ons.”

While a 1150mAh lipo battery keeps the device powered for long periods and battery life can be further preserved by using the RTC(BM8563)to set the device into deep sleep and wake it up again when needed。Three HY2.0-4P expansion ports are included which allow for building complex projects using the existing sensors in the M5Stack ecosystem.

Source : Liliputing : Not Enough Tech : M5stack

