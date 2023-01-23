iKoolCore R1 mini PC preorders open from $199

If you are in the market for a tiny mini PC that measures no bigger than 75 x 75 x 48mm in size and weighs only 270g you might be interested in the new iKoolCore R1. Now available to preorder from $199 the mini PC can be equipped with either an Intel Celeron N5105 or Intel Pentium Silver N6005 CPU depending on your needs.

Supported by 8GB single-channel or 16GB dual-channel LPDDR4-4233 which is unfortunately not upgradable. Other features include 4 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports (Intel i226-V) as well as on-board storage in the form of M.2 2242 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD in either 128 GB or 512 GB capacities. Ports on the mini PC cube include HDMI 2.0 (4K/60Hz), USB 3.1 Type-C (10 Gbps), 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A, a handy microSD card reader and a USB-C for power only.

With its four ethernet connections the mini PC is perfect for networking applications and could be used for a firewall, fileserver or router depending on your needs. The mini PC also supports a wide variety of different operating systems including Microsoft Windows and a number of Linux distributions including most GNU/Linux distributions as well as purpose-built software such as pfSense, Proxmox, or OpenWrt.

iKoolCore R1 mini PC specifications

– Intel Celeron N5105/Pentium Silver N6005 Quad Core / 4 Thread at 2.0GHz (Turbo up to 3.3 GHz)

– 4 Intel i226-V 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet NIC ports

– M.2 2242 Slot accomodates NVMe or SATA(NGFF)（NVMe default, SATA need flash another BIOS）

– 8GB/16GB 4233Ghz LPDDR4 Samsung Memory onboard

– Intel AES-NI, VT-D, VT-X Support

– Active Cooling with slient fan

– Both DC IN and PD Power are supported

– 75 x 75 x 48mm Only

– Ubuntu 22.04 is pre-installed as default if you have the optional SSD.

Source : Liliputing





