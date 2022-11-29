JX1 Celeron N5105 mini PC from $160

A small mini PC measuring just 160 x 80 x 20 mm in size yet capable of running Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system is now available to purchase priced from $160. Powered by an Intel Celeron N5105 processor and equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage. The JK1 mini PC is now available to pre-order from the GeekBuying website.

The JX1 Celeron N5105 mini PC features a number of connections including : 1 x USB Type-C (with DisplayPort functionality), 1 x HDMI port, 3 x USB Type-A ports, 1 x USB Type-C port (for power only), 1 x 3.5mm audio jack and 1 x Gigabit Ethernet port.

JX1 Celeron N5105 mini PC

– New Intel Celeron N5105 CPU – All-new 11th-generation N5105 processor, core frequency up to 2.9GHz, easy to multi-task processing.

– Small and Portable – Minimalistic design with the size of 16*8*2cm does not take up space and is easy to carry, you can work and play anywhere.

– Dual Screen Output – Single screen or dual screen 4K output, expand more possibilities, work and play at the same time.

– HDMI+Type C – 4K high resolution brings you a theater-like experience and enjoys a clearer visual feast.

– Multi-Ports – There’s a 3.5mm 2-in-1 Audio port, an HDMI interface, a Type-C port, 3 USB3.0 ports, and an RJ45 port to meet daily use needs.

Source : Liliputing : AndroidPC





