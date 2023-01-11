Microsoft Windows 7 and 8.1 extended support comes to an end

This week Microsoft has confirmed that the extended support for its old Windows 7 and Windows 8 .1 operating systems has now come to an end. Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 7 three years previously but allowed education enterprise customers who needed to continue using the operating system to extend security updates by three years for payment. Now Microsoft has brought an end to all extended support.

Even without support you can still use the operating systems but you may be putting your networks and computers at risk as Microsoft will no longer be releasing any further security updates which include bug fixes and patches to stop any exploits by malicious third parties. Windows 7 was originally launched way back in 2009. If you still have computers running Windows 7 or Windows 8 .1 it might be time to consider upgrading to a new operating system such as Linux if you hardware purchasing is out of the question or upgrading your system completely to perhaps one of the new Apple Mac Silicon computers or a newer Windows system running the latest Microsoft operating system.

Windows 8.1

“As a reminder, Windows 8.1 will reach the end of support on January 10, 2023. After this date, this product will no longer receive security updates, non-security updates, bug fixes, technical support, or online technical content updates. If devices do not meet the technical requirements to run a more current release of Windows, Microsoft recommends replacing the device with one that supports Windows 11. Please go here for detailed information.”

Windows 7 support ends

“Extended Security Updates (ESU) are available through specific volume licensing programs for Windows 7 Professional, Enterprise, and Professional for Embedded Systems editions of this product, for up to an additional three years past the end of support. Contact your Microsoft partner or account team to learn more.”

“Microsoft Edge version 109, releasing the week of January 12, will be the last browser version to support Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. Version 109 will be supported until version 110 is released in February 2023, at which time Windows 10 or later will be required to continue using a supported version of Microsoft Edge. Please go here to learn more.”

“This applies to the following editions: Enterprise, Enterprise N, Home Basic, Home Premium, Home Premium N, Professional, Professional for Embedded Systems, Professional N, Starter, Starter N, Ultimate, Ultimate for Embedded Systems, Ultimate N”

For more details jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below.

