Samsung building new Semiconductor R&D Complex in Korea

Samsung has announced that it is building a new Semiconductor R&D Complex in Korea, the company will invest KRW 20 trillion in the project.

The company has already broken ground at the new development complex in Giheung, Korea, and it is aiming to have it completed by 2028.

Samsung Electronics plans to invest about KRW 20 trillion by 2028 for the complex in an area covering about 109,000 square meters within its Giheung campus. The new facility will lead advanced research on next-generation devices and processes for memory and system semiconductors, as well as development of innovative new technologies based on a long-term roadmap.

Today’s groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, President and CEO Kye Hyun Kyung, President of the Memory Business Jung-Bae Lee, President of the Foundry Business Siyoung Choi and President of the S.LSI Business Yong-In Park, along with more than 100 employees.

“Our new state-of-the-art R&D complex will become a hub for innovation where the best research talent from around the world can come and grow together,” said President Kye Hyun Kyung, who also heads the Device Solutions (DS) Division. “We expect this new beginning will lay the foundation for sustainable growth of our semiconductor business.”

