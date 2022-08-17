Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection lands on The Frame TV

Samsung is adding even more art to its The Frame TVs with the new Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection, which is a collaboration between Samsung and LIFE Picture Collection.

This brings a wide range of new content to the Samsung The Frame TVs, you can see more details on what is included below.

LIFE Picture Collection is a visual archive of the 20th century, capturing more than 10 million photographs of historically significant figures and moments in time. Samsung Art Store has carefully curated 20 photographs from the collection, which will be available globally to owners of The Frame starting July 28. Samsung Art Store users will be able to experience history through stunning pictures, with subjects ranging from West Coast California surfers to Pablo Picasso, and more.

“The Frame’s catalogue of art has grown immensely since it launched in 2017, and it has diversified greatly since then as well,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “It is important for us to be constantly seeking out new partners to bring customers a larger selection of high-quality artwork, and LIFE Picture Collection partnership is a momentous one. History is recorded in these photographs, and now consumers can exhibit them with the click of a button, without ever setting foot in a gallery or museum.”

You can find out more details about the Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals