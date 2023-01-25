Run Windows software on Linux, Mac and Android with Wine 8.0

Following on from the release of Wine 7.0 last year a new release of the excellent open source software that allows users to run Windows applications on Linux computers. Wine 8.0 is now available to download and provides another major update to the software which now allows all modules for Wine can now be built in the PE (portable executable) format. Allowing users to run Windows applications with copy protection, use 32-bit apps on host PCs with 64-bit chips and x86 apps on host PCs with ARM processors.

Wine 8.0 run Windows software on Linux

The Wine team is proud to announce that the stable release Wine 8.0 is now available. This release represents a year of development effort and over 8,600 individual changes. It contains a large number of improvements that are listed in the release notes below. The main achievement is the completion of the conversion to PE format.”

“After 4 years of work, the PE conversion is finally complete: all modules can be built in PE format. This is an important milestone on the road to supporting various features such as copy protection, 32-bit applications on 64-bit hosts, Windows debuggers, x86 applications on ARM, etc. However, some modules still perform direct calls between the PE and the Unix part, instead of going through the NT system call interface. The remaining direct calls will be removed during the Wine 8.x development phase.

“WoW64 thunks are implemented for essentially all Unix libraries, enabling a 32-bit PE module to call a 64-bit Unix library. Once the remaining direct PE/Unix calls have been removed, this will make it fully possible to run 32-bit Windows applications without any 32-bit Unix library.

For the full Wine 8.0 release notes jump over to the official Wine HQ website by following the link below.

Source : WineHQ : Liliputing





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals