Run Windows 11 on Mac using VMware Fusion

If you have recently purchased one of Apple’s new M1 or M2 Mac computers and are looking for a way to run Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system. You will be pleased to know that the engineers over at VMware have released a tech preview of their Fusion software that allows you to run Windows 11 on Intel and Apple Silicon with 2D GFX and Networking.

The latest VMware Fusion release also brings with it improved the next support on M1 Macs as well as 3D Graphics HW Acceleration and OpenGL 4.3 in Linux VMs (Requires Linux 5.19+ & Mesa 22.1.3+), fast encryption and universal binary support as well as VMtools installation for Windows 11 GOS on M1.

Windows 11 on Apple Silicon

“It’s here. While it is a little early, and things on Apple silicon don’t always behave like we’re used to on Intel, we’re thrilled to be able to share the work we’ve been doing to prepare support for Windows 11 virtual machines on Fusion, for both Intel and Apple silicon Macs. Many new enhancements and capabilities came together to bring Windows 11 to the Mac desktop with Fusion, and while they were designed with Windows 11 in mind, the tools can be used for other VMs as well.”

“In order to support Windows 11 requirements, a Trusted Platform Module is required. With this release, we have enhanced our Virtual TPM module by incorporating ‘Fast Encryption’, key auto-gen and key storage via Keychain with a TPM 2.0 virtual device profile that is compatible with Windows 11 system requirements. Of course, vTPM device can be added to any VM, but that VM must have either Full or Fast VM encryption enabled.”

“Working with the communities of various operating systems and open source open-source projects such as Mesa, Linux, as well as our own open-vm-tools, we’ve made many enhancements to the Linux on Apple silicon experience. Patches have been upstreamed to address a variety of kernel-related issues, as well as enhancements to the Mesa SVGA graphics driver to bring 3D hardware acceleration and OpenGL 4.3 + GLES 3.1 support to Linux VMs with Mesa 22.1.1 and later. (note: 3D and OpenGL 4.3 requires 5.19 kernel and Mesa 22.1.1 or greater).”

Source : VMware

