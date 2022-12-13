Witcher 3 next-gen update arrives tomorrow patch notes released

Gamers looking forward to the rollout of the highly anticipated free Witcher 3 next-generation update arriving tomorrow will be pleased to know that the team over at CD Projekt Red have made the patch notes available ahead of the updates availability. Providing an insight into everything that has been tweaked, fixed and enhanced in the latest update specifically created for the latest generation of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Once you install the update you can expect to enjoy ray traced global illumination and ambient occlusion, various mods and mod-inspired content to the game to improve visuals and overall game quality, community-made favorites in addition to CD Projekt Red’s own modifications in areas such as environment and cutscene improvements, realistic pavements, and many decoration upgrades. Additionally, PC players with compatible hardware have an additional option to turn on ray traced reflections and shadows.

Witcher 3 next-gen update

All main characters, including Geralt, now cast high-resolution self-shadowing even outside cutscenes. Additionally, hair clipping through armor as well as some other armor-clipping issues have been fixed. Added photo mode, allowing players to take stunning pictures within the world of The Witcher 3. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.1 together with a cross-progression feature between platforms.

“On December 14th the free next-gen update is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The update will go live at 1 AM CET for PC & Xbox Series X|S, and midnight local time for PlayStation 5. It will include various visual, performance, and technical enhancements, as well as fixes and additional content. PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will also receive an update — the specific patch notes and date will be announced at a later time. (NOTE: scope of the updates may vary between the platforms — please read the patch notes for more details)”

For a full list of all the patch notes relating to the Witcher 3 next-gen update jump over to the official CD Projekt Red website by following the link below.

Source : W3





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals