Witcher 3 on GeForce NOW receiving next gen update

NVIDIA has announced that its GeForce NOW Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will soon benefit from the next generation update that has been created by the games developers. Starting from next week the next-gen update will stream on GeForce NOW and will coincide with the company’s rollout of a new application bringing with it support to synchronize subscribers of Ubisoft Connect library of games to the GeForce NOW network. Making it even easier for them to stream their favorite Ubisoft to a variety of different devices.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update brings with it vastly improved visuals, a new photo mode, and content inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher series. As well as adding support for RTX Global Illumination, ray-traced ambient occlusion, shadows and reflections that add cinematic detail to the game. The GeForce NOW 2.0.47 app update will start rolling out this week.

“CD PROJEKT RED releases the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The update is free for anyone who owns the game on Steam, Epic Games, or GOG.com, and GeForce NOW members can take advantage of upgraded visuals across nearly all of their devices.”

“Play as Geralt of Rivia on a quest to track down his adopted daughter Ciri, the Child of Prophecy — and the carrier of the powerful Elder Blood — across all your devices without needing to wait for the update to download and install. GeForce NOW RTX 3080 and Priority members can play with RTX ON and NVIDIA DLSS to explore the beautiful open world of The Witcher at high frame rates on nearly any device — from Macs to mobile devices and more.”

