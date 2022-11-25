The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next gen update arrives Dec 14th

Those of you looking forward to playing The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt game with the highly anticipated next generation update installed. Will be pleased to know that it will be available to download on December 14, 2022. The new update contains improved visuals, performance, Quality modes, photo mode, Ray Tracing features, additional content and more. The next generation update is being been made available for the Xbox and PlayStation versions of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt game.

“Get ready to explore the dark fantasy realm of the Continent in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update. Whether you’re stepping into Geralt of Rivia’s shoes for the first time, or you’re a hundred-hour monster-slaying veteran, there’s plenty of reasons to immerse yourself in this vast world of choice and consequence this winter. The next-gen update for Xbox Series X|S arrives on December 14. It’s free for all current owners of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Xbox One, and is packed with improvements, new features, and extra content to bring this beloved RPG into a more modern context. So, let’s see what’s in store!”

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next gen update

“The next-gen update also comes with integrated mods. The modding scene for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has always been vibrant and impressive, and we’ve curated a selection of mods to include improvements with a wide scope, such as reworked textures and character models up to 4K, refreshed monster models, visual bug fixes, immersion tweaks, and even map inconsistency fixes. It’s been great to implement community-made mods to help make this version of the game as beautiful, consistent, and up-to-modern-standards as possible.”

“As for new content, Witcher worlds are colliding with free DLC inspired by “The Witcher” Netflix series. We know this will be the first time some players will be playing Wild Hunt, and it’s likely that a number of these players will come to the game after watching the live-action Netflix series. Now players will be able to equip items and gear inspired by both seasons 1 & 2! We have two new armor sets and a steel and silver sword for Geralt to wield, an alternate outfit for Dandelion, and new armor for Nilfgaardian soldiers. And tying into this batch of free DLC is an all-new quest, “In the Eternal Fire’s Shadow”. These additions bring something cool for old and new players alike, bridging the worlds of the show and the game while also giving experienced players some fresh gear and some new action in the form of the quest. These items and the quest are also coming to Xbox One, by the way!”

Source : Xbox





