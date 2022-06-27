PS5 vs Xbox Ray Tracing and 120Hz modes tested in Resident Evil 7

If you are interested learning more about the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles and how they compare when playing games such as Resident Evil 7. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have carried out a new PS5 vs Xbox performance test. Putting the consoles ray tracing and 120Hz modes to the test, check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from each console and their performance when playing RE 7.

PS5 vs Xbox Ray Tracing and 120Hz mode

Resident Evil 7 has been rereleased this month for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles offering a single player survival horror game which originally launched back in 2017 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

“The player controls Ethan Winters from a first-person perspective as he searches a derelict estate for his missing wife. Although Ethan is a civilian with few combat skills, he is able to arm himself with a variety of weapons including handguns, shotguns, flamethrowers, explosives and chainsaws against the estate’s residents, the Baker family, as well as humanoid fungal creatures known as the “Molded” and mutated insects.”

“The original debut for the RE Engine gets a new patch for PS5 and Xbox Series systems – once again adding ray-tracing and 120Hz Modes. The difference next to the Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remake updates? Performance is very nicely optimised for 4K and 60FPS even with ray-tracing enabled – though Series S flags a few more issues than the two premium machines.”

Source : Digital Foundry

