Resident Evil 7, 3 and 2 launched on the PlayStation 5 today

Capcom has today announced the launch of three new Resident Evil horror games on the PlayStation 5 games console, in the form of Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. Providing PlayStation gamers with three iconic survival horror games complete with 3D audio and support for DualSense wireless controllers together with ray traced visuals for extra immersion. If you already own the PlayStation 4 versions of these games you are entitled to a free upgrade to the digital versions for the PS5.

Resident Evil PlayStation 5

“Earlier this year, we announced that Resident Evil 7 (2017), Resident Evil 2 (2019), and Resident Evil 3 (2020) are making their way onto PlayStation 5, and that current owners of the PlayStation 4 versions of these games will be eligible for upgrades at no additional cost through the PS4 to digital PS5 upgrade option. I’m happy to announce that the PS5 versions of all three titles will be available at PlayStation Store today. These upgrades include features such as ray traced visuals, 3D Audio and DualSense wireless controller support that will offer deeper levels of immersion, and we’re really excited for you to get your hands on them. In this blog, I’ll be reflecting on some of the things that made these games so special.”

“Our goal with reimagining the gameplay of Resident Evil for this title was to focus on the fear of the unknown – just like when players got their hands on the first game all those years ago and had no idea what to expect, this new setting, character and the first-person perspective made for completely unfamiliar ground and a truly new kind of horror. That said, we also made sure that the game felt like a real Resident Evil game in many ways, preserving the critical survival horror element of escaping dire situations, from the “mansion”-like Baker house to those familiar herbs.”

Source : PlayStation

