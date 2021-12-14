New PlayStation DualSense wireless controller colors arrive next month in Asia

Sony has today announced the imminent launch of new DualSense wireless controller colors throughout Asia in the form of the new PlayStation Galactic Purple, Starlight Blue and Nova Pink join Cosmic Red and Midnight Black PlayStation DualSense wireless controllers making up the Galaxy Collection.

Isabelle Tomatis Senior Director, PS VR, eSports, Peripherals Marketing and Licensing at SIE has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the new PlayStation DualSense controllers that will be launching globally starting from 14th January, 2022 in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam for SGD107 / MYR369 / IDR1,359,000 / THB2,590 / PHP4,290 / VND 2,099,000.

Sony is also introducing new PS5 console covers to match all of the galaxy-inspired DualSense wireless controller colors in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple for SGD79.9 / MYR259 / IDR939,000 / THB1,890 / PHP3,090 / VND 1,499,000.Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the new PlayStation controller colours.

New DualSense wireless controller colors

“These new console covers are beautiful and easy to use — simply remove your original white PS5 console covers and click your new ones into place. The PS5 console covers will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition and are sold separately from the PS5 console and DualSense controller. The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers will become available starting from 21 January, 2022 at Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and coming soon in February 2022 at the Philippines.”

“The Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will also launch in these locations during the first half of 2022. We plan to launch the PS5 console covers in additional territories during the year, and we’ll announce those details as they become available. The exact launch dates for both the new DualSense wireless controller colors and the new PS5 console covers in select regions may vary by location, so be sure to check your local retailer for availability.”

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals