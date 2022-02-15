OnePlus Nord 2 CE, official image released

OnePlus has released an official image of their new OnePlus Nord 2 CE smartphone, the photo can be seen above. The company also revealed one of the colors for this new smartphone, which will be available in Bahama Blue.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be made official this Thursday the 17th of February and OnePlus recently revealed that it would be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile processor.

We have heard a number of rumors about the handsets specifications, these are rumored to include a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, we do not know the resolution as yet but it will probably be FHD+.

The OnePlus Nord 2 handset will come with a range of RAM from 6GB to 12GB and there will be two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. The handset will also come with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Other specifications on the handset will include a range of high-end cameras, this will include a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera on the back of the device. On the front of the handset, there will be a 16-megapixel camera for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

We will have full details about the new OnePlus Nord 2 CE smartphone when it is made official later this week.

Monday blues? Funday blues! Meet the #OnePlusNordCE2 in Bahama Blue and share your thoughts 👇 — OnePlus (@oneplus) February 14, 2022

Source OnePlus / Twitter

