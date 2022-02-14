OnePlus Nord CE 2 to feature Dimensity 900 processor

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is coming this week, it will be made official on the 17th of February, and now we have more details about the handset.

We have heard a number of rumored specifications on the device and now OnePlus has confirmed that it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile processor.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is also rumored to come with a choice of RAM options from 6GB up to 12GB, it will also come with 128GB and 256GB of storage. There will also be a microSD card slot for extra storage.

Other specifications on the handset will include 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, we do not know the resolution as yet but it will probably be FHD+. The handset will also come with a 4,450 mAh battery and it will feature 65W SUPERVOOC charging.

The device will have a range of cameras, there will be three cameras on the back and a single camera on the front. The front-facing camera will be a 16-megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

We will have more details on the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone when it is made official on Thursday.

Source Instagram, GSM Arena

