OnePlus Nord CE 2 launches 17th February

We recently heard some rumored specifications on the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone and now we have more details on the device.

OnePlus has revealed that they will be making the handset official on the 17th of February, the news was announced with a teaser video on Twitter which you can see below.

#OnePlusNordCE2 launching Feb 17. A little more than you’d expect — OnePlus (@oneplus) February 10, 2022

As we can see from the video some of the specifications have been revealed, the handset will come with 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging and it will also feature a microSD card slot for extra storage.

It looks like the handset will also get a new design over the existing OnePlus Nord CE smartphone, the handset is rumored to come with a 4,450 mAh battery.

Other rumored specifications on the handset include a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the exact resolution.

processing is rumored to be from a MediaTek Dimensiry 900 5G mobile processor and it will have a choice of RAM options from 6GB up to 12GB, it will also come with 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The handset will come with a range of cameras including a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera on the rear. On the front of the handset, there will be a 16-megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source OnePlus / Twitter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals