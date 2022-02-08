More OnePlus Nord 2 CE details revealed

We previously heard some details about the new OnePlus Nord 2 CE smartphone, the handset is expected to be made official on Friday the 11th of February.

Now some more details about the new OnePlus Nord CE smartphone have been revealed, the handset recently received certification at TUV Rheinland.

The device is listed with the model number UV2201 and it revealed some details on the handset battery and charging. It will apparently come with a 4,450 mAh battery and it will feature 65W fast charging.

We previously heard that the handset would come with a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the exact resolution. It will apparently be powered by a MediaTek Dimensiry 900 5G mobile processor and it will have a choice of RAM options from 6GB up to 12GB, it will also come with 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The device will feature a range of cameras which will include one on the front of the handset and three on the back of the device. The three rear cameras will include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front of the handset, there will be a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls. We should have more details on the OnePlus Nord 2 CE later this week.

Source GSM Arena

