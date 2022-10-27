BMW M2 gets new M Performance Parts

BMW has announced that it is launching a new range of M Performance Parts for its BMW M2. There is a new range of M Performance parts for the car’s aerodynamics, powertrain, chassis, and cockpit.

Some of these M Performance parts can be retrofitted to the M2, so if you already own the M2, you can fit some of these parts to your car.

The BMW M Performance Parts for the car’s aerodynamics, powertrain, chassis and cockpit offer a wide variety of options for customising the new BMW M2 with maximum performance in mind. All the components were developed on the back of BMW M GmbH’s motor-racing expertise and the experienced it has garnered over five decades, and have been precisely tuned to match the two-door model’s specific characteristics. They reinforce the pure-bred performance credentials of the new BMW M2, whose compact dimensions, 338 kW/460 hp six-cylinder in-line engine, optionally available six-speed manual gearbox, sophisticated chassis technology and rear-wheel drive make the first step into the world of high-performance cars from BMW M GmbH a hugely enticing one.

You can find out more details about the new M Performance Parts for the BMW M2 over at BMW’s website at the link below.

Source BMW



