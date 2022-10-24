BMW is investing $1.7 billion to build electric vehicles in the USA

BMW has announced that it is investing $1.7 billion US dollars to build electric vehicles in the USA, this will include a $1 billion investment in a new plant.

The company is planning to build at least six fully electric vehicle models in the USA B Y 2023, and they will also invest $700 million in a new High-Voltage Battery Assembly Facility in Woodruff, South Carolina.

The BMW Group continues the roll-out of its electromobility plan with a new investment in the U.S. to expand Plant Spartanburg and the company’s manufacturing footprint in the U.S. BMW Group Chairman of the Board of Management, Oliver Zipse, announced today a $1.7 billion investment in its U.S. operations, including $1 billion to prepare for the production of electric vehicles at the company’s existing U.S. manufacturing facility in South Carolina, and $700 million to build a new high-voltage battery assembly facility in nearby Woodruff, SC. By 2030 BMW Group will build at least six fully electric models in the U.S.

Zipse was joined today at Plant Spartanburg by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey III, Chairman of Spartanburg County Council Economic Development Committee David Britt, and Woodruff, SC Mayor Kenny Gist as he also announced an agreement to source next generation lithium-ion battery cells from Envision AESC, which will build a new plant in the state.

Source BMW



