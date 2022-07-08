BMW double electric vehicles sales in first half of 2022

BMW has announced that it has doubled electric vehicle sales in the first half of 2022, with a total of 75,891 all-electric BMW and Mini vehicles sold.

This is double the amount of electric vehicles that BMW sold in the same period last year, the company is planning to increase this next year.

The company plans to more than double last year’s sales of fully-electric vehicles and, after the first six months of 2022, is fully on track to achieve this goal. The BMW Group’s new pure electric innovation flagships are in particularly high demand with customers. This is also confirmed by the order book for the fully-electric BMW i4, with more than 34,000 units ordered across Europe.

The company continues to expand its range of electric models at a rapid pace: This year, the BMW i3 (in China), the BMW iX1* and the BMW i7* complement the existing models. Series production of the all-electric luxury sedan BMW i7* began on July 1 at the BMW plant in Dingolfing. Next year, the BMW i5, the all-electric MINI Countryman and the all-battery-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre will follow.

You can find out more details about the range of BMW electric vehicles over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source BMW

