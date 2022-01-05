BMW iX M60 EV revealed

BMW has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the BMW iX M60 and this is a more powerful version of the BMW iX.

The new BMW iX M60 comes with 455 kW or 619 horsepower and 1.015 Nm of torque using sport mode, this can be increased to 1100 Nm with launch control.

This gives the car a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.8 seconds and it also comes with a top speed of 155 miles per hour or 250 km per hour.

The debut of the BMW iX M60 marks a milestone in the history of BMW M GmbH, which began 50 years ago. Together with the BMW i4 M50 (combined power consumption: 22.5 – 18.0 kWh/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km), it embodies the departure of the BMW M brand into the segment of electrified performance cars. The extreme power and precise control of the electric all-wheel drive, together with the highly responsive actuator-based wheel slip limitation and a suspension technology that includes, among other things, an M specifically tuned dual-axle air suspension with automatic level control, ensure hallmark BMW M driving experience, agility and precision.

The BMW iX M60 is manufactured together with the other model variants of the all-electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing. The venue for its world premiere will be the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas (USA) in January 2022. The global market launch will begin in June 2022.

You can find out more details about the new BMW iX M60 electric vehicle over at BMW at the link below, there are no details on pricing as yet, the car will launch in June.

Source BMW

