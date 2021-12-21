BMW M4 GT3 finishes testing ahead of 2022 race season

BMW has finished testing of its BMW M4 GT3 at Daytona in the USA ahead of the 2022 race season, the first race will be the endurance highlights in Dubai (UAE) and Daytona in January 2022.

The first race will take place on the 14th and 15th of January in Dubai and it will be a 24 hour endurance race.

The test phase for the BMW M4 GT3 drew to a close in December with the final tests in Daytona (USA). The new GT flagship is now ready for its first races in the hands of BMW M Motorsport teams. First up are the endurance highlights in Dubai (UAE) and Daytona in January 2022. BMW Team RLL, Turner Motorsport, Schubert Motorsport and ST Racing have already received their cars ahead of their starts in the two 24-hour races. Meanwhile, delivery of the BMW M4 GT3 continues.



“After all the testing, we can hardly wait for our BMW M Motorsport teams and drivers to finally go head to head with quality opposition on the racetrack,” said Mike Krack, Head of BMW M Motorsport. “So far, everyone who has driven the BMW M4 GT3 has been extremely positive about it. As such, we are confident that we will be competitive from the word go and in a position to challenge for top results. The extremely high demand for the BMW M4 GT3 has exceeded our expectations. We are very pleased and honoured by this trust. We are now looking forward to seeing how our new car fares in the hands of many different drivers and teams at racetracks and in racing series all over the world.”

