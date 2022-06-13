New BMW M2 tested on the track ahead of launch

The new BMW M2 is coming in a couple of months and now BMW has been testing the car out on the track ahead of its official launch,

The new M2 has been put through a range of track tests at the Salzburgring in Austria, the car can be seen in the picture above wearing camouflage.

The tests focussed on the driving dynamics and chassis, and the new BMW M2 impressed with outstanding characteristics. The new production car boasts a similar performance level to the BMW M2 CS**, the exclusive, special-edition sports car from BMW M GmbH. It allows the driver to experience that pure racetrack feeling in any conditions – even at the limit.

The power under the bonnet of the BMW M2 is provided by the tried-and-tested engines from the M3 and M4 models. The two optional transmission types, the manual 6-speed gearbox and 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox, guarantee that the power is applied extremely dynamically, redefining sheer driving pleasure. The sporty driving characteristics are intensified by the adaptive M chassis and the rear-wheel drive on the new BMW M2. The powerful brake system comes from the M3 and M4 and ensures the power is controlled effortlessly.

You can find out more information about the new BMW M2 over at the BMW website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing the final car when it is unveiled.

Source BMW

