New BMW M3 Touring to be unveiled at Goodwood

BMW has confirmed that the new BMW M3 Touring will be officially unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month.

The carmaker also revealed that the new BMW M4 CSL will make its UK debut at Goodwood as well, plus there will also be the new BMW iX1, i7, i4 and iX M60. It looks like BMW is going to have a number of interesting cars to show off at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

For the first time in its history, the BMW M range will be complemented by a BMW M3 Touring which is a distillation of the technological prowess and know-how from the BMW M3 and M4 family, combined with the practicality of a five-door touring model. This latest BMW M model will be unveiled at BMW M at Trackside at 10:00 am (BST) on Thursday 23 June, alongside a high-performance M3 Touring with Performance Parts, and can then be seen on the Hillclimb in the ‘First Glance’ category every day of the Festival.

Alongside the M3 Touring and BMW M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car on the hill will be the new BMW M4 CSL, celebrating its UK premiere. This ultimate, track-honed, two-seater coupe is defined by a 40hp power hike over the current BMW M4 Competition Coupé to 550hp, while meticulous weight-saving measures – including the use of carbon-fibre for the roof, bonnet and boot lid – achieve a 100kg reduction in overall weight (in standard specification in the German market). As a result, the new BMW M4 CSL has recorded the best-ever lap-time for a BMW road car at the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife circuit.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new M3 Touring, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source BMW

