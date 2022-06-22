New BMW M3 Touring shown off on video

Earlier today we heard about the new BMW M3 Touring and now we get to see the car in a new video from Shmee150.

The video below gives us a good look at the design and some of the features of the new M3 Touring, it certainly looks like an interesting car.

The version of the six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology developed for the Competition models in the BMW M3/M4 line-up produces maximum output of 375 kW/510 hp and peak torque of 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). Distinguished by the appetite for revs for which M engines are renowned, plus linear power delivery sustained into high load ranges, the 3.0-litre straight-six forms the basis for the unit in the new BMW M4 GT3 endurance racing car. Its cooling and oil supply systems are designed to handle extremely high longitudinal and lateral dynamic forces on the track. And the M-specific exhaust system with electrically controlled flaps generates an emotionally arresting soundtrack that brings an extra layer to the performance experience.

As well as the basic 4WD setting, the driver can also select 4WD Sport mode via the Setup menu. This provides an even more intense experience of the M xDrive system’s rear-biased tuning. Switching off DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) brings 2WD mode – a.k.a. pure rear-wheel drive – into play.

You can find out more details about the new BMW M3 Touring over at the BMW website, pricing will start at £80,550.

Source Shmee150

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals