BMW M3 Touring gets official

BMW has unveiled their new M3 Touring, this is the first-ever touring version of the M3 that the carmaker has released.

Audi has seen great success with its RS4 and RS6 Avant models and BMW will be hoping for similar success with this new M3 Touring.

The first BMW M3 Touring goes to particularly impressive lengths to deliver on the traditional M promise of dynamic flair, agility and precision combined with unrestricted everyday practicality and mile-covering ability. Extravagant exterior design shines a particularly vivid spotlight on its unique vehicle concept, ensuring clear differentiation within the line-up and a dynamic aura unmatched by any rival.

Cleanly designed surfaces and athletic forms signal the standout performance potential of the BMW M3 Touring, as do the M-specific design cues firmly invested in the functional requirements of cooling air routing and aerodynamic balance. Chief among these are the vertically arranged, frameless BMW kidney grille, large side air intakes, powerfully sculpted wheel arches and prominently extended side skirts which, together with the attachment parts for the front and rear aprons, form a Black high-gloss band around the whole of the car. Other distinctive features are the M gills in the front side panels and the exhaust tailpipes integrated into the rear apron to the left and right of centre.

The car comes with a six-cylinder in-line engine that produces 510 horsepower and it comes with 650 Nm of torque.

The new M3 Touring will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.6 seconds and it will come with an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour. This can be increased to 174 miles per hour with the optional M Driver’s Package.

The BMW M3 Touring certainly looks interesting from the photos, you can find out more details about the car over at BMW at the link below. Pricing for this new M3 Touring will start at £80,550, you can find out more details over at the BMW website.

Source BMW

