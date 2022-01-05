JBL 400W Dynamic Power wireless subwoofer

JBL has introduced their new wired and wireless subwoofer this week offering 400W Dynamic Power and taking the form of the JBL SUB80P which is equipped with a down-firing 8-inch subwoofer driver housed in a compact sealed enclosure. The subwoofer features wireless connectivity to enable “simple integration” into your home entertainment system.

The subwoofer’s integral Class D amplifier delivers 200Wrms system power with dynamic capability of 400W for powerful bass, and the subwoofer offers both wired and wireless options using the included 2.4GHz wireless transmitter allow you to easily connect and place it near audio components or behind your television out of sight.

JBL 400W wireless subwoofer

“The SUB80P comes in an elegant high-gloss black painted finish and includes the wireless transmitter module, transmitter AC power supply, RCA-jack LFE signal cable, and 3.5mm 12V trigger cable accessories. “The SUB80P is a fantastic way to add extended bass response to any system and it comes with incredible ease of connectivity and complete placement flexibility,” said Jim Garrett, Senior Director, Product Strategy and Planning, HARMAN Luxury Audio. “With its small size and powerful response, it is the perfect addition to any music or movie system.”

“Features and controls include rear-panel level control, crossover bypass switch, phase switch, bass boost, and auto power functions. Rear-panel Left/Right and LFE RCA jack inputs provide simple system connection for wired installations, while the wireless transmitter module includes Left/Right RCA jack connections. A 3.5mm 12V external trigger input is provided on the back panel of the subwoofer for use in custom installations in lieu of the auto-power functionality.”

Source : JBL

