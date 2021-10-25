Brembo Sensify is an AI powered braking system

Brembo are well know for their high performance brakes and now they are launching a new AI powered braking system called Brembo Sensify.

The new Brembo Sensify system comes with two ecus and it combines traditional brakes with AI and an intelligent system that provides individual pressure to each wheel.

“By introducing SENSIFYTM, Brembo is pushing the boundaries of what is possible with a braking system, opening up entirely new opportunities to drivers to improve their experience on the road and customize brake response to their driving style. SENSIFYTM gives drivers the peace of mind they are looking for,” says Daniele Schillaci, Brembo’s Chief Executive Officer. “SENSIFYTM fully embraces our vision – Turning Energy into Inspiration – and it’s another significant step forward in providing cutting-edge, innovative, intelligent and sustainable solutions to the automotive industry.”

SENSIFYTM comes from the merge of two words: SENSE that is a faculty by which a human perceives an external signal, stimulus and SIMPLIFY which means simplicity in installing at best the product in harmony with the vehicle.

Hence, SENSIFYTM constantly delivers the best of two worlds: driving pleasure and total safety. It is intuitive, responsive and smooth; it delivers the driver the expected performance when needed, combined with exceptional control.

You can find out more details about the new Brembo Sensify braking system over at Brembo at the link below.

Source Brembo, Autocar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals