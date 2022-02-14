BMW M2 CS Racing MotoGP safety car unveiled

BMW has unveiled its new safety car for the 2022 MotoGP, the BMW M2 CS Racing MotoGP safety car, and the car is based on the BMW M2 CS.

The first race of the season starts in Qatar on the 6th of March you can see more details below about the race.

Munich. 50 years of BMW M. In 2022, the commitment as Official Car of MotoGP™ is all about BMW M GmbH’s special anniversary. The first highlight is a first in the BMW M safety car fleet. The BMW M2 CS Racing is the first thoroughbred race car to be used as the lead car in MotoGP™. The BMW M2 CS Racing MotoGP™ Safety Car heads the fleet of powerful BMW M safety cars in the 2022 season, which begins on 6th March with the Grand Prix of Qatar.

“M stands for Motorsport – something we are underlining with the new BMW M2 CS MotoGP™ Safety Car,” said Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH. “BMW M GmbH combines high-performance production automobiles and motorsport under one roof. It is for this reason that we selected a race car from our BMW M Motorsport range to be the new MotoGP™ Safety Car – an appropriate choice to mark the 50th anniversary. The BMW M2 CS Racing has been successful in a wide range of championships – and, as a thoroughbred race car, is perfectly suited to leading the field as the safety car in the pinnacle of motorcycle racing. We are looking forward to our 24th season as ‘Official Car of MotoGP™’ and to seeing the BMW M2 CS Racing in action as a safety car for the first time in Qatar.”

