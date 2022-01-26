2022 BMW M8 Competition unveiled

Earlier we saw the new BMW 8 Series and now BMW has also unveiled their 2022 BMW M8 Competition, there are three models in the range.

There are three models in the lineup, the BMW M8 Competition Coupe, the BMW M8 Competition Convertible, and the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe.

The new edition of the BMW M8, which is available in three body versions, is particularly popular with additions to the range of exterior colours and the M alloy wheels. Additional possibilities for individualising the appearance are provided by the M lights Shadow Line, which are available for the first time for the luxurious high-performance sports cars. Full leather Merino/Alcantara in the new Black/Sakhir Orange colour variant provides fresh impulses in the interior. In addition, the operating comfort is increased by the 12.3-inch touch display of the BMW iDrive operating system.The BMW M8 Competition Coupé, the BMW M8 Competition Cabriolet and the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupé together mark the top position in the model range of BMW M GmbH, which has a strong presence in the luxury segment with this model series. With their independent body concepts, the three top models each embody an individual expression of M of typical performance in the prestigious competitive environment of luxury sports cars.

