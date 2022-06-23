BMW M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car debuts at Goodwood

We recently saw the new BMW M3 Touring and now BMW has unveiled a new version of the car, the BMW M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car.

The new M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car is making its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week, you can see more details about the car below.

Munich. BMW M GmbH will be focusing its activities at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed (23rd to 26th June) on its 50th birthday celebrations. BMW M is showcasing numerous models from the past, present and future to mark the occasion. This includes global debuts like the one of the first-ever BMW M3 Touring MotoGP™ Safety Car. Festival visitors will be among the first people able to take a close look at the newest safety car from BMW M, the ‘Official Car of MotoGP™’ since 1999. The BMW M3 Touring MotoGP™ Safety Car will also make its first race appearance in Great Britain, in early August at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The newest member of the safety car fleet is based on the first-ever BMW M3 Competition Touring with M xDrive (fuel consumption, combined: 10.4 – 10.1 l/100km correspond to WLTP, CO 2 emissions, combined: 235 – 229 g/km correspond to WLTP)*, which is also set to celebrate its global debut in Goodwood. It combines the high level of technological capability, performance and know-how of the BMW M3 and BMW M4 family with the practical nature of a five-door touring model. Both cars, the series production vehicle and the safety car, will be unveiled on Thursday 23rd June at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and will then take place in the renowned hillclimb race on all festival days.

You can find out more details about the new BMW M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW

