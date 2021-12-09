New BMW M4 GT3 launching in 2023

BMW has announced that it will be launching its new BMW M4 GT3 in 2023, the car is currently in testing and it has just completed some initial tests.

The new BMW M4 GT3 is already in the advanced stage of development and it was recently tested in Almeria.

“With the new BMW M4 GT4, we are writing the next chapter in a major success story,” said Thomas Felbermair, Vice President Sales and Marketing BMW M GmbH. “The current model has shaken up the booming GT4 class in recent years, and has celebrated many titles and victories all over the world. When developing the new BMW M4 GT4, we wanted to retain the strengths of its predecessor and even improve them in some areas. We are confident that BMW M Motorsport teams and drivers will have a huge amount of fun with this model. The hunt for more trophies in the GT4 segment starts in 2023.”

Development of the GT4 model, which is based on the new BMW M4 production car (combined fuel consumption: 10.1 – 9.9 l/100 km acc. WLTP; combined CO 2 emissions: 230 – 226 g/km acc. WLTP), began with initial computer simulations in September 2020. The BMW M4 GT4 has been developed since the start of 2021 and the first test vehicle assembled since the summer. The chassis, including an FIA-approved safety cage, comes from the BMW Group Plant in Dingolfing (GER), where the production car is also built. The BMW M4 GT4 completed its first functional test in October 2021.

You can find out more details about the new BMW M4 GT3 over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW

