macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 2 released to developers

Earlier we heard about the new watchOS 9.2 beta 2 and iOS16.2 beta 2, Apple has also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 2.

The macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 2 software comes two weeks after the previous beta and it brings a range of new features to the Mac, it also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Included in the new version of macOS Ventura is the new Freeform app that is also coming to the iPhone and iPad.

The Freeform app is a multi-platform collaboration tool that can be used for things like brainstorming, sketching, and more. You will be able to insert a wide range of content into the app, document videos, and much more.

The update will also include Apple’s new Stage Manager feature that is designed to improve multitasking on the iPad. Plus it features the new Center Stage feature, Desk View, and more.

Apple is expected to release a number of new software updates around the middle of December, this should include iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and of course the macOS Ventura 13.1 software update.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new macOS Ventura 13.1 software and the other software will be released, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors



