macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 1 released to developers

As well as releasing new betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 1.

The new macOS Ventura 13.1 software comes just a day after Apple released its macOS Ventura software update for its Mac lineup.

So far the new macOS Ventura 13.1 software is only available for developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers sometime soon. As yet there do not appear to be many new features included in this new beta.

The recent release of macOS Ventura brought a wide range of new features to the Mac, this included the new Continuity Camera feature that lets you use your iPhone camera for FaceTime calls on your Mac.

The update also comes with Apple’s new Stage Manager feature that is designed to improve multitasking on the iPad. Plus it features the new Center Stage feature, Desk View, and more.

There are also updates for Safari with new Shared Tab Groups and also support for Passkets which are designed to replace your passwords.

Apple also updated their Mail app in the macOS Ventura software update, you can now schedule when you want to send emails and more.

The new macOS Ventura 13.1 beta is now available to download for developers, we are also expecting a public beta to be released soon.

Source Apple



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals