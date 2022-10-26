Apple releases iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 beta 1

Apple has released iOS 16.2 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.2 beta 2 for the iPad, and the software has been made available to developers.

The release comes a day after we received the iOS 16.1 and the iPadOS 16.1 software updates. The new betas are so far only available for developers, we are also expecting to see some public betas of the software soon.

The new iOS 16.2 beta 1 and iPadOS 16.2 beta 1 brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes Apple’s new Freeform app which is a new cross-platform collaboration app.

The free-form app can be used for sketching, adding notes, drawing, and more and it works with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

This update also brings external display support for Stage Manager on the M1 and M2 iPad models, plus there is also a new Home App architecture.

So it looks like the new iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 will bring some useful updates to the iPhone and iPad, as these are the first betas of the software it will be a while before we see the final version.

We can expect Apple to release their new iPadOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates sometime in either November or early December, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

