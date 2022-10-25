iOS 16.1 speed test, is it faster (Video)

We previously saw a hands-on video of the new iOS 16.1 software update and now we have another video, this one is a speed test.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests the new iOS 16.1 software update against the previous release, iOS 16.0.3.

The speed tests are run on a number of iPhones which include the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 8. Let’s see if there are any speed improvements.

As we can see from the video the iPhone 13 booted up at almost the exact same time on both software versions, there do not appear to be any speed improvements in the apps.

In the test with the iPhone 12 the device running the new iOS 16.1 software update booted up slightly quicker, there are no noticeable speed improvements in the apps.

With the test on the iPhone 11, the handset that was running the new iOS 16.1 software was also quicker at booting up. The apps seemed about the same for both software versions.

In the test with the iPhone XR, the handset running the latest iOS software release was the faster of the two to boot up, there were no improvements in the app’s speeds.

In the final test of the iPhone 8, the two devices appeared to boot up at the same time, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

As we can see from the video the new iOS 16.1 software update does bring some speed improvements in boot times when compared to the iOS 16.0.3 update on some models of the iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes



