Apple releases iOS 16.1 for the iPhone

Lots of new software updates from Apple today, the latest is iOS 16.1 for the iPhone, we also just heard about macOS Ventura for the Mac and iPadOS 16.1 for the iPad.

The iOS 16.1 software update brings a range of new features to the iPhone, many of which were delayed from iOS 16.

Some of the new features included in the iOS 16.1 software update include Live Activities, iCloud Share Photo Library, updates for Fitness+, Apple Wallet, plus new features like Clean Energy Charging and more.

Here are the full release notes from Apple:

This update introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library making it easy to keep your family photos up to date. This release also adds support for third party apps in Live Activities, support for Apple Fitness+ on iPhone even if you don’t have an Apple Watch, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.

iCloud Shared Photo Library

– Separate library for seamlessly sharing photos and videos with up to five other people

– Setup rules allow you to easily contribute past photos based on start date or people in the photos when you set up or join a library

– Library filters for quickly switching between viewing the Shared Library, your Personal Library, or both libraries together

– Shared edits and permissions let everyone add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos

– Sharing toggle in Camera lets you choose to send photos you take straight to the Shared Library, or enable a setting to share automatically when other participants are detected nearby using Bluetooth

Live Activities

– Live Activities from third party apps are available in the Dynamic Island and on the Lock Screen for iPhone 14 Pro models

Fitness+

– Apple Fitness+ is supported on iPhone even if you don’t have an Apple Watch

Wallet

– Key sharing enables you to securely share car, hotel room, and other keys in Wallet using messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp

Home

– Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems

Clean Energy Charging

– New setting that can try to reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available

Books

– Reader controls are automatically hidden as you start reading

This update also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

– Deleted conversations may appear in the conversations list in Messages

– Dynamic Island content is not available when using Reachability

– CarPlay may fail to connect when using a VPN app

The new iOS 16.1 software update is now available to download, you can install this update on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and install.

