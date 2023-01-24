Tomorrow will see the premiere of the Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct event starting on January 25, at 12 pm Pacific Time/3 pm Eastern Time/8 pm British Time. If you would like to watch it live you will be pleased to know that Microsoft is making a number of channels available in the form of.

The event will be streamed in 1080p at 60fps, although Microsoft recommends that for more representative look at the visuals contained in the showcase, watch the 4K / 60fps rebroadcast of the showcase on the Xbox YouTube channel, which will be available after the conclusion of the premiere. Also the Elder Scrolls Online team will continue the livestream with a standalone Global Reveal Event immediately after the Developer_Direct. A standalone show for Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield is also in the works although no more information has been revealed as yet by Microsoft. But as always we will keep you up to speed on everything that happens and is showcased at the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct event tomorrow.

Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct

“Do you want to be the first to learn about some of the biggest titles coming soon to Xbox, PC and Xbox Game Pass? This Wednesday, the Developer_Direct will have all the details (and gameplay) you’ll need. Presented together by Xbox and Bethesda, the Developer_Direct will share new, extended gameplay for Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends and The Elder Scrolls Online and provide all the latest news straight from the teams at Arkane Austin, Turn 10 Studios, Mojang Studios and ZeniMax Online Studios. Immediately following the Developer_Direct will be a full, standalone ESO Global Reveal Event, hosted by ZeniMax Online Studios.”

“The show will also be streamed out simultaneously on regional Xbox and Bethesda channels around the globe, as well as on Steam and China’s Bilibili.”

For more information about the event jump over to the official Xbox Wire website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft





